Morgan Stanley [MS] Is Currently -0.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The company report on August 31, 2021 that DirectBooks Welcomes Global Underwriter SMBC as 16th Sell-Side Member on the Platform.

DirectBooks, the capital markets consortium founded to optimize global financing markets, announced that SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. (SMBC Nikko), a member of SMBC Group, one of the world’s largest global financial institutions, has joined the DirectBooks platform. This addition increases the DirectBooks underwriter community to sixteen firms.

“DirectBooks is pleased to welcome SMBC Nikko, a top-tier global investment banking firm, to our growing community of underwriters,” said DirectBooks CEO, Rich Kerschner. “We look forward to working with them as we expand our market coverage and services around the world.”.

Morgan Stanley represents 1.81 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $191.27 billion with the latest information. MS stock price has been found in the range of $103.77 to $105.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.83M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 7187105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $103.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on MS stock. On April 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MS shares from 67 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 68.94.

Trading performance analysis for MS stock

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.45 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.25, while it was recorded at 104.38 for the last single week of trading, and 82.54 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 6.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $164,344 million, or 66.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 129,694,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.52 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.58 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

722 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 60,413,317 shares. Additionally, 707 investors decreased positions by around 78,346,952 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 1,437,676,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,576,436,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,299,609 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 7,162,522 shares during the same period.