Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] fell -43.20% so far this year. What now?

Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ: MKD] loss -8.69% or -0.04 points to close at $0.48 with a heavy trading volume of 7428562 shares. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Molecular Data Inc. partners with investment firm to establish Blockchain data centres.

Molecular Data Inc. (Nasdaq: MKD) has joined forces with a US investment firm that develops global blockchain data centres and renewable sustainable energy projects.

The partnership will address bottlenecks in the Chemical space and establish commercial scale Blockchain data centres in America.

It opened the trading session at $0.52, the shares rose to $0.522 and dropped to $0.4519, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MKD points out that the company has recorded -59.22% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, MKD reached to a volume of 7428562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molecular Data Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for MKD stock

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.33. With this latest performance, MKD shares dropped by -23.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.53 for Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.65, while it was recorded at 0.46 for the last single week of trading, and 0.95 for the last 200 days.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at -0.13. Molecular Data Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.32.

Additionally, MKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] managed to generate an average of -$251,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 12.55.Molecular Data Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]

There are presently around $3 million, or 4.50% of MKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKD stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.08% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 169,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81000.0 in MKD stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $73000.0 in MKD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Molecular Data Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ:MKD] by around 172,914 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 697,255 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 4,524,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,394,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 162,387 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 550,388 shares during the same period.