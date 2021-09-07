Match Group Inc. [MTCH] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $190

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] price surged by 0.73 percent to reach at $1.08. The company report on September 4, 2021 that Match Group, Ceridian HCM and Brown & Brown Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 20, 2021 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:.

Match Group Inc. (NASD:MTCH) will replace Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the S&P 500, Perrigo Company will replace WW International Inc. (NASD:WW) in the S&P MidCap 400, and WW International will replace Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Team has a market capitalization that is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

A sum of 2800537 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.29M shares. Match Group Inc. shares reached a high of $148.67 and dropped to a low of $144.09 until finishing in the latest session at $148.19.

The one-year MTCH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.45. The average equity rating for MTCH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $173.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 50.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.10. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.17 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.06, while it was recorded at 142.18 for the last single week of trading, and 148.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Match Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

MTCH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 29.60%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,548 million, or 98.70% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 29,363,946, which is approximately -4.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,040,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.41 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $2.99 billion in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly -12.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

364 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 25,653,232 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 18,953,029 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 222,266,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,873,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,096,427 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,572,574 shares during the same period.