Market cap of Sea Limited [SE] reaches 182.35B – now what?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] closed the trading session at $353.36 on 09/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $337.13, while the highest price level was $353.885. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 77.52 percent and weekly performance of 10.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 71.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, SE reached to a volume of 2894457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $351.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, New Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. On June 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SE shares from 260 to 340.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 13.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 51.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for SE in the course of the last twelve months was 195.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Sea Limited [SE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.07. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 16.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.07 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 295.63, while it was recorded at 340.52 for the last single week of trading, and 247.49 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.00 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.98.

Return on Total Capital for SE is now -36.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sea Limited [SE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.87. Additionally, SE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sea Limited [SE] managed to generate an average of -$47,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

There are presently around $95,871 million, or 72.30% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 32,370,816, which is approximately -0.075% of the company’s market cap and around 5.33% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 23,092,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.16 billion in SE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $6.81 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly -3.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 23,771,742 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 21,439,357 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 226,100,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,311,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,865,894 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,678,795 shares during the same period.