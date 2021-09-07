Market cap of DatChat Inc. [DATS] reaches 131.52M – now what?

DatChat Inc. [NASDAQ: DATS] price plunged by -4.08 percent to reach at -$0.33. The company report on September 2, 2021 that DatChat Announces Gold Partner Status for the Blockchain Expo North America.

DatChat, Inc. (“DatChat” or “the Company”)(NASDAQ: DATS), a communications software company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, announced its Gold sponsorship of the Blockchain Expo North America, an online blockchain technology conference and event taking place virtually September 29th and 30th.

The Blockchain Expo North America will consist of top-level content and thought leadership discussions looking at the Blockchain ecosystem, seeking to explore the latest innovations, implementations, and strategies driving businesses forward. The 2021 edition of the conference will focus on key industries set to be disrupted through blockchain technology. DatChat’s Gold sponsorship of the event offers a solo speaking opportunity in the event, available on-demand to all attendees, company logo and description on the event website and portal, featured exhibitor status, and digital passes to connect with attendees.

A sum of 4592112 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.50M shares. DatChat Inc. shares reached a high of $8.80 and dropped to a low of $7.63 until finishing in the latest session at $7.75.

Guru’s Opinion on DatChat Inc. [DATS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DatChat Inc. is set at 1.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 63.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

DATS Stock Performance Analysis:

DatChat Inc. [DATS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.82.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.85, while it was recorded at 7.64 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into DatChat Inc. Fundamentals:

DatChat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.