Market Analysts see The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gaining to $319. Time to buy?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] price surged by 0.79 percent to reach at $2.6. The company report on September 1, 2021 that The Home Depot Foundation Commits up to $1 Million to Communities Devastated by Hurricane Ida.

September 1, 2021 /3BL Media/ – The Home Depot Foundation announced a commitment of up to $1 million to support immediate disaster relief and long-term recovery efforts in the communities impacted by Hurricane Ida. This new disaster response grant takes the Foundation’s 2021 disaster contributions to more than $6 million.

A sum of 2772384 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.34M shares. The Home Depot Inc. shares reached a high of $330.90 and dropped to a low of $325.16 until finishing in the latest session at $330.34.

The one-year HD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.01. The average equity rating for HD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $347.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $310, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on HD stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HD shares from 300 to 315.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 5.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 168.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 73.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.38 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 325.31, while it was recorded at 327.00 for the last single week of trading, and 299.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Home Depot Inc. Fundamentals:

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

HD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 10.60%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $248,654 million, or 72.00% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,843,016, which is approximately -0.6% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,919,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.43 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.9 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly 0.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,414 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 18,880,883 shares. Additionally, 1,309 investors decreased positions by around 24,488,444 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 709,350,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 752,720,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,536,355 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,070,188 shares during the same period.