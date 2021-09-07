Market Analysts see Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] gaining to $300. Time to buy?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] gained 1.01% on the last trading session, reaching $310.00 price per share at the time. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022.

Product revenue of $254.6 million, representing 103% year-over-year growth.

Remaining performance obligations of $1.5 billion, representing 122% year-over-year growth.

Snowflake Inc. represents 297.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $90.88 billion with the latest information. SNOW stock price has been found in the range of $304.10 to $310.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 3617797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $318.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price from $295 to $300. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $290 to $305, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on SNOW stock. On August 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SNOW shares from 320 to 340.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 11.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 106.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.11.

Trading performance analysis for SNOW stock

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.13. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 11.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.87% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.62 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 270.49, while it was recorded at 304.02 for the last single week of trading, and 265.84 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.87 and a Gross Margin at +58.84. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.06.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -18.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.14. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] managed to generate an average of -$216,073 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snowflake Inc. go to -0.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

There are presently around $57,269 million, or 64.10% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 33,116,173, which is approximately 0.384% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 24,951,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.73 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4.62 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly 16.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 444 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 36,324,323 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 28,685,494 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 119,730,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,740,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,157,695 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 6,413,915 shares during the same period.