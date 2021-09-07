Market Analysts see JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gaining to $167. Time to buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] traded at a low on 09/03/21, posting a -0.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $159.49. The company report on August 31, 2021 that DirectBooks Welcomes Global Underwriter SMBC as 16th Sell-Side Member on the Platform.

DirectBooks, the capital markets consortium founded to optimize global financing markets, announced that SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. (SMBC Nikko), a member of SMBC Group, one of the world’s largest global financial institutions, has joined the DirectBooks platform. This addition increases the DirectBooks underwriter community to sixteen firms.

“DirectBooks is pleased to welcome SMBC Nikko, a top-tier global investment banking firm, to our growing community of underwriters,” said DirectBooks CEO, Rich Kerschner. “We look forward to working with them as we expand our market coverage and services around the world.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7941781 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at 1.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.58%.

The market cap for JPM stock reached $479.48 billion, with 3.04 billion shares outstanding and 2.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.97M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 7941781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $168.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $152, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 526.78.

How has JPM stock performed recently?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.03 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.56, while it was recorded at 160.01 for the last single week of trading, and 147.32 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 8.25%.

Insider trade positions for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $338,669 million, or 72.10% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 263,376,146, which is approximately 0.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,221,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.45 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.61 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,649 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 50,483,557 shares. Additionally, 1,380 investors decreased positions by around 96,479,633 shares, while 307 investors held positions by with 1,976,486,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,123,450,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,446,945 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 4,735,443 shares during the same period.