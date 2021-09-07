LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] Revenue clocked in at $35.36 billion, up 4.44% YTD: What’s Next?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE: LYB] price plunged by -1.60 percent to reach at -$1.56. The company report on August 25, 2021 that LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer.

Bob Patel to Continue to Serve in His Role Through 2021.

Board Forms Search Committee to Identify a Successor.

A sum of 2904152 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.72M shares. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares reached a high of $97.84 and dropped to a low of $95.43 until finishing in the latest session at $95.73.

The one-year LYB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.09. The average equity rating for LYB stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $116.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $119 to $117, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on LYB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 28.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

LYB Stock Performance Analysis:

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.95. With this latest performance, LYB shares dropped by -0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.40 for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.19, while it was recorded at 98.62 for the last single week of trading, and 100.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Fundamentals:

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

LYB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. go to 51.39%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,390 million, or 78.80% of LYB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 39,992,846, which is approximately -1.801% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 27,044,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.59 billion in LYB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.44 billion in LYB stock with ownership of nearly 1.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

415 institutional holders increased their position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE:LYB] by around 14,205,462 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 11,445,574 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 208,238,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,889,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYB stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,370,116 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,242,546 shares during the same period.