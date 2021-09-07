Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND] gain 38.96% so far this year. What now?

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: LGND] slipped around -1.63 points on Friday, while shares priced at $138.20 at the close of the session, down -1.17%. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Performance Food Group & Digital Turbine Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; TreeHouse Foods & Ligand Pharmaceuticals to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

Performance Food Group Co. (NYSE: PFGC) will replace TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and TreeHouse Foods will replace Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (NASD: CORE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, September 3. Performance Food Group is acquiring Core-Mark Holding Company in a deal pending final conditions. Treehouse Foods has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock is now 38.96% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LGND Stock saw the intraday high of $142.19 and lowest of $136.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 219.75, which means current price is +40.14% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 174.82K shares, LGND reached a trading volume of 3638672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LGND shares is $207.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LGND stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $229 to $310. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $156, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on LGND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is set at 5.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for LGND in the course of the last twelve months was 52.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.10.

How has LGND stock performed recently?

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.88. With this latest performance, LGND shares gained by 26.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.42 for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.93, while it was recorded at 134.24 for the last single week of trading, and 129.38 for the last 200 days.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.68 and a Gross Margin at +69.89. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.60.

Return on Total Capital for LGND is now 0.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.33. Additionally, LGND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND] managed to generate an average of -$19,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Earnings analysis for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LGND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated go to 13.85%.

Insider trade positions for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND]

There are presently around $2,222 million, or 95.36% of LGND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGND stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,044,378, which is approximately -3.857% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,524,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.64 million in LGND stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $199.59 million in LGND stock with ownership of nearly 14.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:LGND] by around 1,412,127 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 864,939 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 13,804,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,081,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGND stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 209,440 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 132,068 shares during the same period.