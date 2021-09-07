Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Stock trading around $24.88 per share: What’s Next?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.74% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.15%. The company report on September 4, 2021 that Invesco Advisers Announces Details of Tender Offer and Reorganization for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund.

Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced additional details of the previously announced tender offer and reorganization for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: VTA) (the “Fund”).

REORGANIZATION.

Over the last 12 months, IVZ stock rose by 123.34%. The one-year Invesco Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.35. The average equity rating for IVZ stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.68 billion, with 462.80 million shares outstanding and 379.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, IVZ stock reached a trading volume of 3470724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $30.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16.50, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on IVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 11.89.

IVZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.15. With this latest performance, IVZ shares gained by 2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.11 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.24, while it was recorded at 25.16 for the last single week of trading, and 23.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Invesco Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.37 and a Gross Margin at +65.22. Invesco Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.31.

Return on Total Capital for IVZ is now 5.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.47. Additionally, IVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] managed to generate an average of $89,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

IVZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to 22.55%.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,240 million, or 83.10% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,969,255, which is approximately 0.462% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,657,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $986.69 million in IVZ stocks shares; and TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $914.48 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 24,532,385 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 22,897,408 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 243,550,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,979,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,957,057 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,938,177 shares during the same period.