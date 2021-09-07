Intel Corporation [INTC] stock Reiterated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $60

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] closed the trading session at $53.51 on 09/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.3193, while the highest price level was $54.08. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Intel, Leidos Advance COVID-19 Healthcare Initiatives.

Leidos is fighting COVID-19 through blockchain-based data security, with help from Intel’s Pandemic Response Technology Initiative.

What’s New: Leidos, a Fortune 500 science and technology leader, is using blockchain-based data security running on Intel technology to accelerate and secure contact tracing through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) MicrobeTrace Next platform. This project is part of Intel’s Pandemic Response Technology Initiative (PRTI), which provides grants to hundreds of ventures aimed at combatting the coronavirus through accelerated access to technology.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.41 percent and weekly performance of -0.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.95M shares, INTC reached to a volume of 13372362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $62.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $69 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $60, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on INTC stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 72 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

INTC stock trade performance evaluation

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.22 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.49, while it was recorded at 53.78 for the last single week of trading, and 56.44 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.40 and a Gross Margin at +55.75. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.84.

Return on Total Capital for INTC is now 21.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intel Corporation [INTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.57. Additionally, INTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intel Corporation [INTC] managed to generate an average of $188,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intel Corporation [INTC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 10.00%.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $138,750 million, or 65.20% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 337,719,509, which is approximately 0.123% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 323,686,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.32 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.18 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly 0.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,319 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 143,380,766 shares. Additionally, 1,252 investors decreased positions by around 155,159,855 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 2,294,427,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,592,967,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,868,499 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 25,814,444 shares during the same period.