Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] Stock trading around $18.31 per share: What’s Next?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] traded at a high on 09/03/21, posting a 0.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.31. The company report on September 7, 2021 that YMM Final Deadline Friday: Rosen, Globally Respected Investor Counsel, Encourages Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important September 10 Deadline in Securities Class Action – YMM.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 6, 2021) – WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with FTA’s June 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”) of the important September 10, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the firm.

SO WHAT: If you purchased FTA securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5510251 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stands at 9.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.95%.

The market cap for YMM stock reached $19.74 billion, with 1.09 billion shares outstanding and 176.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, YMM reached a trading volume of 5510251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $21.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85.

How has YMM stock performed recently?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.64.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.59 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.48, while it was recorded at 17.26 for the last single week of trading.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

Insider trade positions for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]

64 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 204,215,784 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,215,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 204,215,784 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.