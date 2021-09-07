For Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB], Analyst sees a rise to $15.50. What next?

Cincinnati Bell Inc. [NYSE: CBB] loss -0.06% on the last trading session, reaching $15.48 price per share at the time. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Performance Food Group & Digital Turbine Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; TreeHouse Foods & Ligand Pharmaceuticals to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

Performance Food Group Co. (NYSE: PFGC) will replace TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and TreeHouse Foods will replace Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (NASD: CORE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, September 3. Performance Food Group is acquiring Core-Mark Holding Company in a deal pending final conditions. Treehouse Foods has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. represents 50.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $788.86 million with the latest information. CBB stock price has been found in the range of $15.48 to $15.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 480.74K shares, CBB reached a trading volume of 3689760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cincinnati Bell Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $159 to $147. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cincinnati Bell Inc. stock. On August 09, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CBB shares from 11 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cincinnati Bell Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBB in the course of the last twelve months was 11.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CBB stock

Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CBB shares gained by 0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.06 for Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.41, while it was recorded at 15.49 for the last single week of trading, and 15.35 for the last 200 days.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.56 and a Gross Margin at +29.77. Cincinnati Bell Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.56.

Return on Total Capital for CBB is now 6.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.10. Additionally, CBB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] managed to generate an average of -$12,087 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Cincinnati Bell Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cincinnati Bell Inc. go to 35.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB]

There are presently around $703 million, or 93.70% of CBB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,503,960, which is approximately 0.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,548,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.92 million in CBB stocks shares; and HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND, currently with $51.74 million in CBB stock with ownership of nearly 156.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cincinnati Bell Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. [NYSE:CBB] by around 6,005,255 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 7,121,737 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 32,306,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,433,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBB stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,741,857 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,599,357 shares during the same period.