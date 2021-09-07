First Horizon Corporation [FHN] is 24.45% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.44% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.85%. The company report on September 2, 2021 that First Horizon Provides Information on Impact of Hurricane Ida Postpones IBERIABANK Systems Conversion Until First Quarter 2022.

Announces $1 million in aid in addition to financial services relief for impacted communities.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or the “Company”) announced that in the wake of widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Ida and to prioritize the safety and welfare of its associates, clients and communities, it will postpone the IBERIABANK operating system conversion and rebranding until first quarter of 2022. Additionally, the Company now expects pre-tax merger integration costs of approximately $520 to $530 million, an increase of $20 to $30 million, and that it will achieve its targeted $200 million of pre-tax annualized merger cost saves by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Over the last 12 months, FHN stock rose by 64.73%. The one-year First Horizon Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.72. The average equity rating for FHN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.76 billion, with 550.30 million shares outstanding and 541.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, FHN stock reached a trading volume of 2931284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $20.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.59.

FHN Stock Performance Analysis:

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 1.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.74 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.16, while it was recorded at 16.14 for the last single week of trading, and 16.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Horizon Corporation Fundamentals:

FHN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,220 million, or 83.90% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,470,357, which is approximately 2.398% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,174,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $955.58 million in FHN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $452.33 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly -7.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

246 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 43,815,345 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 46,583,140 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 364,283,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,682,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,560,075 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 8,702,769 shares during the same period.