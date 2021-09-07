Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] Revenue clocked in at $1.16 billion, down -1.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ: EXEL] loss -2.47% or -0.5 points to close at $19.77 with a heavy trading volume of 3599032 shares. The company report on September 6, 2021 that Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives.

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) announced that Gisela M. Schwab, M.D., the company’s President, Product Development and Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, passed away over the weekend. Dr. Schwab had been on a medical leave of absence since June 18, 2021.

Exelixis President and Chief Executive Officer Michael M. Morrissey, Ph.D., issued the following statement on behalf of the Exelixis team and the company’s Board of Directors:.

It opened the trading session at $20.22, the shares rose to $20.38 and dropped to $19.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXEL points out that the company has recorded -10.54% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, EXEL reached to a volume of 3599032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXEL shares is $31.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Exelixis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Exelixis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on EXEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelixis Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXEL in the course of the last twelve months was 29.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.10.

Trading performance analysis for EXEL stock

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, EXEL shares gained by 16.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.58 for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.02, while it was recorded at 19.60 for the last single week of trading, and 21.29 for the last 200 days.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Exelixis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelixis Inc. go to 46.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]

There are presently around $5,365 million, or 86.90% of EXEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,294,943, which is approximately -2.539% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,944,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $592.01 million in EXEL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $397.41 million in EXEL stock with ownership of nearly 32.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

158 institutional holders increased their position in Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ:EXEL] by around 20,078,397 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 13,900,894 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 237,411,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,390,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXEL stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,618,768 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,179,077 shares during the same period.