Credit Suisse slashes price target on NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] – find out why.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.91% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.73%. The company report on August 30, 2021 that Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced the deployment of a “linear generator”—a new mobile power generation technology utilizing natural gas and directed renewable biogas to displace existing diesel generation—at its Angwin distribution microgrid site in Napa County.

Working with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC and Mainspring Energy, PG&E deployed the Mainspring linear generator as part of its commitment to integrate cleaner generation solutions for replacement power during emergencies like winter storms or earthquakes, and Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events.

Over the last 12 months, NEE stock rose by 22.16%. The one-year NextEra Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.48. The average equity rating for NEE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $169.65 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, NEE stock reached a trading volume of 4609366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $90.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $87 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 36.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NEE Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.83 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.52, while it was recorded at 85.09 for the last single week of trading, and 77.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.58. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.09.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.19. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $211,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NEE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.13%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $129,006 million, or 78.50% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 176,557,077, which is approximately 0.597% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 152,741,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.09 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.33 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 0.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,136 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 59,151,502 shares. Additionally, 829 investors decreased positions by around 59,031,215 shares, while 290 investors held positions by with 1,387,313,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,505,496,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,386,094 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 6,103,563 shares during the same period.