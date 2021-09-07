Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Is Currently -1.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.44% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.89%. The company report on August 30, 2021 that Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Executive Management Promotions.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced the promotion of three key leaders at the executive level, effective September 1, 2021. The announcement comes as Cliffs seeks to broaden its already robust raw material portfolio by expanding its scrap recycling presence, an activity that will fall under a newly created division named Cleveland-Cliffs Services. The ongoing steel business stays within Cleveland-Cliffs Steel, an already existing Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s division.

Clifford T. Smith, currently EVP, Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to EVP & President, Cleveland-Cliffs Steel. He will continue to lead operations and commercial for all business segments including Steelmaking, Tooling and Stamping, and Tubular Components.

Over the last 12 months, CLF stock rose by 267.28%. The one-year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.2. The average equity rating for CLF stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.12 billion, with 500.00 million shares outstanding and 455.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.59M shares, CLF stock reached a trading volume of 13133296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $29.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

CLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 267.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.61 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.09, while it was recorded at 23.94 for the last single week of trading, and 18.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Fundamentals:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

CLF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,454 million, or 73.10% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,028,209, which is approximately -0.739% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 41,512,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $992.57 million in CLF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $924.03 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly -29.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

297 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 91,478,617 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 64,758,210 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 197,324,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,561,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,107,377 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 10,477,439 shares during the same period.