Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] moved down -0.97: Why It’s Important

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] loss -0.97% on the last trading session, reaching $43.07 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Citizens Financial Group Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details.

As previously announced, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) will report its third quarter 2021 earnings on October 20, 2021. The news release and supplemental materials will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com. CFG management will host a live conference call that morning with details as follows:.

Time:.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. represents 425.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.53 billion with the latest information. CFG stock price has been found in the range of $42.90 to $43.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 2695969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $51.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 26.06.

Trading performance analysis for CFG stock

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.73. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.60 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.98, while it was recorded at 43.40 for the last single week of trading, and 42.82 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.94. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.61.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 3.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.56. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $60,111 per employee.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -2.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

There are presently around $17,331 million, or 99.60% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,141,738, which is approximately 0.941% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,566,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in CFG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.03 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly -0.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 369 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 39,269,821 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 32,090,187 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 331,022,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 402,382,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,171,720 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 5,866,098 shares during the same period.