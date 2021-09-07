Citigroup Inc. [C] stock Resumed by Keefe Bruyette analyst, price target now $85

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $71.73 during the day while it closed the day at $71.17. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Citigroup CFO Mark Mason to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

Mark Mason, Chief Financial Officer of Citigroup, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference held virtually on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 3:30 p.m. (Eastern). A live webcast will be available at www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

Citigroup Inc. stock has also loss -2.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, C stock has declined by -10.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.45% and gained 15.42% year-on date.

The market cap for C stock reached $144.91 billion, with 2.06 billion shares outstanding and 2.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.93M shares, C reached a trading volume of 13668125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $83.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $84 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 474.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 10.34.

C stock trade performance evaluation

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.93, while it was recorded at 71.51 for the last single week of trading, and 68.43 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.61. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $52,352 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 28.35%.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $111,359 million, or 78.40% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 169,883,300, which is approximately 0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 159,955,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.38 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.62 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -0.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

889 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 69,769,048 shares. Additionally, 752 investors decreased positions by around 95,671,744 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 1,399,256,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,564,697,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,774,120 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 11,508,736 shares during the same period.