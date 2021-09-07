Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Stock trading around $114.97 per share: What’s Next?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] traded at a low on 09/03/21, posting a -3.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $114.97. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Los Angeles Superior Court Rules in Favor of Beyond Meat on Don Lee Farms’ Trade Secret Misappropriation and Unfair Competition Claims.

Court dismisses central claims made by Don Lee Farms.

Beyond Meat continues to vigorously pursue its own claims, including millions of dollars in damages.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4302043 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Beyond Meat Inc. stands at 2.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.85%.

The market cap for BYND stock reached $7.57 billion, with 63.12 million shares outstanding and 56.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, BYND reached a trading volume of 4302043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $121.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $130 to $178. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on BYND stock. On May 10, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BYND shares from 155 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 4.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.32.

How has BYND stock performed recently?

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.37. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.25 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.88, while it was recorded at 119.08 for the last single week of trading, and 136.45 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.75 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.97.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now -7.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.93. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$75,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.40 and a Current Ratio set at 17.70.

Earnings analysis for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc. go to -4.00%.

Insider trade positions for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

There are presently around $3,796 million, or 53.90% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,384,493, which is approximately 23.63% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,456,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $512.42 million in BYND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $256.22 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 0.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 6,651,294 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 5,305,691 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 21,057,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,014,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 644,208 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,364,403 shares during the same period.