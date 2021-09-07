Argus lifts Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.33% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.51%. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Ericsson partners with Mediacom Communications to extend broadband in rural America via Fixed Wireless Access.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Mediacom Communications Corporation, the fifth largest cable operator in the U.S. providing services to 1.5 million homes and businesses across 22 states, are working together to extend broadband services in rural America.

Mediacom is the first major U.S. cable provider to launch a 3GPP standards-based Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) high-speed internet service leveraging Ericsson 4G and 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions.

Over the last 12 months, ERIC stock rose by 8.63%. The one-year Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.75. The average equity rating for ERIC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.32 billion, with 3.33 billion shares outstanding and 2.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, ERIC stock reached a trading volume of 3432446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $17.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, ERIC shares gained by 4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.69 for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.00, while it was recorded at 11.97 for the last single week of trading, and 12.66 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.71 and a Gross Margin at +40.64. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.52.

Return on Total Capital for ERIC is now 23.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.53. Additionally, ERIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] managed to generate an average of $173,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) go to 13.98%.

There are presently around $3,463 million, or 9.90% of ERIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 107,261,357, which is approximately -4.979% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 24,765,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $299.41 million in ERIC stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $244.41 million in ERIC stock with ownership of nearly 28.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ:ERIC] by around 41,035,536 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 33,743,130 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 211,635,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,414,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERIC stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,037,014 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 6,620,063 shares during the same period.