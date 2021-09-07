Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] Is Currently -0.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] traded at a low on 09/03/21, posting a -0.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $81.18. The company report on September 7, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS ATVI, ZY, ANVS, SESN INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5595630 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Activision Blizzard Inc. stands at 1.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.22%.

The market cap for ATVI stock reached $63.24 billion, with 777.00 million shares outstanding and 772.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.97M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 5595630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $115.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $124, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Buy rating on ATVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 25.44.

How has ATVI stock performed recently?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.92 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.78, while it was recorded at 81.66 for the last single week of trading, and 90.88 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 13.90%.

Insider trade positions for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $54,959 million, or 89.20% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,256,297, which is approximately -0.128% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,874,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.7 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $3.07 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly 13.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

698 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 39,879,406 shares. Additionally, 518 investors decreased positions by around 41,488,965 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 595,637,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 677,005,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,571,154 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 5,170,163 shares during the same period.