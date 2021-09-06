ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] gain 6.66% so far this year. What now?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] price surged by 2.42 percent to reach at $0.73. The company report on August 19, 2021 that ZTO Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Adjusted Net Income Reached RMB1.27 Billion 5.8 Billion Parcels Attained 21.0% Market Share.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021[1]. The Company delivered a parcel volume growth of 25.6% while maintaining high quality of service and customer satisfaction. Adjusted net income reached RMB1,272.2 million. Cash generated from operating activities was RMB1,932.4 million.

A sum of 3175474 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.07M shares. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares reached a high of $30.84 and dropped to a low of $30.01 until finishing in the latest session at $30.84.

Guru’s Opinion on ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Macquarie have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Reduce rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 27.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

ZTO Stock Performance Analysis:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.34. With this latest performance, ZTO shares gained by 12.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.61 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.07, while it was recorded at 29.27 for the last single week of trading, and 30.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.55 and a Gross Margin at +23.15. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.10.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 8.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.12. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] managed to generate an average of $215,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ZTO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 1.83%.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,970 million, or 40.10% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 32,297,064, which is approximately -16.825% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,858,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $581.61 million in ZTO stocks shares; and PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $520.93 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly 41.247% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 30,578,356 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 37,806,642 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 190,046,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,431,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,990,787 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,778,505 shares during the same period.