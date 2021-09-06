why NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.07

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] price surged by 0.48 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on September 4, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HFC, NLOK, IEC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to HollyFrontier’s and Holly Energy Partners, L.P.’s acquisition of Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company. If you are a HollyFrontier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

A sum of 3242168 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.72M shares. NortonLifeLock Inc. shares reached a high of $27.46 and dropped to a low of $27.01 until finishing in the latest session at $27.28.

The one-year NLOK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.16. The average equity rating for NLOK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $29.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 36.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

NLOK Stock Performance Analysis:

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, NLOK shares gained by 13.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.94 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.12, while it was recorded at 26.91 for the last single week of trading, and 23.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NortonLifeLock Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.43 and a Gross Margin at +82.91. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.28.

Return on Total Capital for NLOK is now 28.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.74. Additionally, NLOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] managed to generate an average of $248,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

NLOK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 14.50%.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,703 million, or 98.80% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 68,557,966, which is approximately 9.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,167,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.23 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly -5.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 64,338,872 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 55,309,579 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 419,324,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 538,972,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,388,545 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,448,437 shares during the same period.