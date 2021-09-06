Wells Fargo lifts The Western Union Company [WU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] price surged by 0.18 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on September 6, 2021 that KYODAI Remittance Launches B2B Cross-border Payments for Corporate Customers with Western Union.

The launch is Western Union’s first foray into B2B cross-border payments for corporate customers with a Japanese money transfer provider.

The Western Union Company, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, has announced that KYODAI Remittance will begin utilizing services from Western Union Business Solutions to fulfill business to business (B2B) cross-border payments for corporate customers.

A sum of 3006282 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.42M shares. The Western Union Company shares reached a high of $21.915 and dropped to a low of $21.71 until finishing in the latest session at $21.72.

The one-year WU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.04. The average equity rating for WU stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 19.08.

WU Stock Performance Analysis:

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.36 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.63, while it was recorded at 21.59 for the last single week of trading, and 23.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Western Union Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.80 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.43.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 29.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,011.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Western Union Company [WU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,769.61. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,430.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $67,664 per employee.

WU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 9.19%.

The Western Union Company [WU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,968 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,872,736, which is approximately 0.58% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,988,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $457.53 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly 1.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 29,252,049 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 27,159,243 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 356,487,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,898,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,886,494 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 7,832,701 shares during the same period.