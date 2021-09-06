Wall Street Analyst Downgrade KeyCorp [KEY]. What else is Wall St. saying

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] loss -0.35% or -0.07 points to close at $20.05 with a heavy trading volume of 6048659 shares. The company report on September 2, 2021 that KeyBank, NeighborWorks and The Fair Housing Center Collaborate to Expand Access to Home Loans for Single-family Properties Throughout Toledo.

$3 million investment will target low- to moderate-income borrowers and promote more inclusive communities of opportunity.

It opened the trading session at $20.13, the shares rose to $21.11 and dropped to $19.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KEY points out that the company has recorded -5.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -76.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.06M shares, KEY reached to a volume of 6048659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $22.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on KEY stock. On April 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KEY shares from 23 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.76.

Trading performance analysis for KEY stock

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.02. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.92 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.07, while it was recorded at 20.13 for the last single week of trading, and 19.71 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

KeyCorp [KEY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 11.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KeyCorp [KEY]

There are presently around $15,707 million, or 88.90% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,375,438, which is approximately 2.466% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,084,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.43 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 1.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

396 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 49,330,630 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 46,398,610 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 687,682,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 783,411,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,054,441 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 7,508,084 shares during the same period.