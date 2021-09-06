Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI] Revenue clocked in at $11.49 billion, up 8.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Rogers Communications Inc. [NYSE: RCI] slipped around -0.37 points on Friday, while shares priced at $50.69 at the close of the session, down -0.72%. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Rogers Announces a Major Partnership With the Festival International De Jazz De Montréal.

Rogers is proud to announce its partnership as the exclusive telecommunications sponsor for the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal.

Rogers Communications is announcing that it has signed a five-year agreement with the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, making it the exclusive telecommunications sponsor for the event.

Rogers Communications Inc. stock is now 8.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RCI Stock saw the intraday high of $51.13 and lowest of $50.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.90, which means current price is +17.39% above from all time high which was touched on 07/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 334.48K shares, RCI reached a trading volume of 2574474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCI shares is $54.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Rogers Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Rogers Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rogers Communications Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCI in the course of the last twelve months was 127.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has RCI stock performed recently?

Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, RCI shares dropped by -1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.16 for Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.58, while it was recorded at 50.90 for the last single week of trading, and 49.02 for the last 200 days.

Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.28 and a Gross Margin at +23.28. Rogers Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.44.

Return on Total Capital for RCI is now 10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 222.05. Additionally, RCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI] managed to generate an average of $67,745 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Rogers Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rogers Communications Inc. go to 7.05%.

Insider trade positions for Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI]

There are presently around $11,274 million, or 79.00% of RCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCI stocks are: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with ownership of 25,309,328, which is approximately 13.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 22,634,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in RCI stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $1.12 billion in RCI stock with ownership of nearly 2.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rogers Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Rogers Communications Inc. [NYSE:RCI] by around 11,471,783 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 13,091,471 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 197,841,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,404,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,189,129 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 536,192 shares during the same period.