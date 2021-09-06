Redburn lifts Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.49% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.97%. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Southwest Airlines Offers Rapid Rewards Members Fast Track Toward A-List Or A-List Preferred Status.

Members can earn double Tier-Qualifying Points toward Tier Status.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced, all Rapid Rewards® Members can earn double Tier-Qualifying Points* toward Tier Status with any qualifying flight from Sept. 3, 2021, through Nov. 30, 2021. Members must register for this promotion, book on Southwest.com, and travel now through Nov. 30, 2021, to fast track their way to Tier Status for 2022.

Over the last 12 months, LUV stock rose by 26.12%. The one-year Southwest Airlines Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.42. The average equity rating for LUV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.35 billion, with 591.00 million shares outstanding and 589.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.18M shares, LUV stock reached a trading volume of 5192020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $66.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $66, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 46.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

LUV Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.97. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.92 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.89, while it was recorded at 49.39 for the last single week of trading, and 53.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwest Airlines Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.09 and a Gross Margin at -30.80. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.97.

Return on Total Capital for LUV is now -27.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.44. Additionally, LUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] managed to generate an average of -$54,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,597 million, or 79.10% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 56,511,976, which is approximately -4.178% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,432,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.99 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 480 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 28,020,240 shares. Additionally, 480 investors decreased positions by around 31,063,232 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 403,392,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,475,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,089,818 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 5,007,102 shares during the same period.