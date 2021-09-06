Raymond James slashes price target on Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] – find out why.

Hillman Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ: HLMN] jumped around 0.31 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.74 at the close of the session, up 2.49%. The company report on July 30, 2021 that The Hillman Group Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 Results.

Exhibit 99.1.

The Hillman Companies, Inc. (NYSE-AMEX: HLM.PR) (the “Company” or “Hillman”) reported selected financial results for the twenty-six weeks ended June 26, 2021.

Hillman Solutions Corp. stock is now 21.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLMN Stock saw the intraday high of $12.93 and lowest of $12.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.46, which means current price is +29.21% above from all time high which was touched on 08/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, HLMN reached a trading volume of 4104922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLMN shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLMN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Hillman Solutions Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Hillman Solutions Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hillman Solutions Corp. is set at 0.45 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has HLMN stock performed recently?

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.51. With this latest performance, HLMN shares gained by 0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.85% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.55 for Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.30, while it was recorded at 12.34 for the last single week of trading.

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HLMN is now -0.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] managed to generate an average of -$5,778,079 per employee.Hillman Solutions Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]

There are presently around $634 million, or 28.70% of HLMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLMN stocks are: SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 10,639,036, which is approximately -2.107% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BRAHMAN CAPITAL CORP., holding 4,557,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.06 million in HLMN stocks shares; and SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $50.98 million in HLMN stock with ownership of nearly -10.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hillman Solutions Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Hillman Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ:HLMN] by around 18,788,759 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 16,364,117 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 14,580,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,732,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLMN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,538,099 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 10,095,418 shares during the same period.