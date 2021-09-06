Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] Stock trading around $46.87 per share: What’s Next?

Performance Food Group Company [NYSE: PFGC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.52%. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Performance Food Group Company Appoints Laura Flanagan to Board of Directors.

Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) announced that it has appointed Laura Flanagan to serve as an independent director on its Board of Directors, effective . This appointment expands PFG’s Board to 12 directors. Ms. Flanagan, 53, has served as a Director of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (Core-Mark) since June 2016. PFG acquired Core-Mark effective .

Ms. Flanagan currently serves as the CEO of Ripple Foods, a leader in branded plant-based foods and beverages. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience through her many food-industry leadership roles, which include serving as Chief Executive Officer of Foster Farms, the West Coast leader in branded and private label poultry, until February 2019. She was previously President of the Snacks Division of ConAgra Foods, Inc. for three years, after serving as President of ConAgra’s Convenient Meals Division for three years. Prior to that, Ms. Flanagan was Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Tropicana Shelf Stable Juices at PepsiCo Inc. and held various marketing leadership positions at General Mills, Inc. and PepsiCo Inc. for nearly a decade.

Over the last 12 months, PFGC stock rose by 27.19%. The one-year Performance Food Group Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.6. The average equity rating for PFGC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.57 billion, with 132.40 million shares outstanding and 111.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, PFGC stock reached a trading volume of 3790931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFGC shares is $63.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Performance Food Group Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Performance Food Group Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on PFGC stock. On January 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PFGC shares from 46 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Performance Food Group Company is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

PFGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.52. With this latest performance, PFGC shares gained by 7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.46 for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.20, while it was recorded at 48.70 for the last single week of trading, and 50.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Performance Food Group Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.66 and a Gross Margin at +10.48. Performance Food Group Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.13.

Return on Total Capital for PFGC is now 3.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.41. Additionally, PFGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] managed to generate an average of $1,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.82.Performance Food Group Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PFGC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Performance Food Group Company go to 44.18%.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,322 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFGC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 18,281,436, which is approximately 3.638% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,643,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $686.32 million in PFGC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $614.85 million in PFGC stock with ownership of nearly -4.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Performance Food Group Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Performance Food Group Company [NYSE:PFGC] by around 21,910,038 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 18,747,586 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 115,565,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,223,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFGC stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,617,757 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,343,780 shares during the same period.