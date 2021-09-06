Odeon lifts Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.90% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.32%. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Perry Pelos to Retire from Wells Fargo; Kyle Hranicky to Become CEO of Commercial Banking and Join the Company’s Operating Committee.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced that Perry Pelos will retire from the company in April 2022 and that Kyle Hranicky, Head of Middle Market Banking, will succeed Perry as CEO of its Commercial Banking segment, effective immediately. Hranicky will report to CEO Charlie Scharf and serve on the company’s Operating Committee. Pelos will transition to an advisory role until his retirement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210903005043/en/.

Over the last 12 months, WFC stock rose by 80.14%. The one-year Wells Fargo & Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.08. The average equity rating for WFC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $183.02 billion, with 4.12 billion shares outstanding and 4.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.44M shares, WFC stock reached a trading volume of 21667963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $50.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on WFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 118.64.

WFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.32. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.24 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.30, while it was recorded at 45.26 for the last single week of trading, and 39.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wells Fargo & Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.57. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.02.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 0.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.77. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] managed to generate an average of $12,293 per employee.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $130,991 million, or 72.80% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 333,351,225, which is approximately 1.862% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 298,989,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.21 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $8.29 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 13.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 851 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 217,875,207 shares. Additionally, 898 investors decreased positions by around 151,507,966 shares, while 286 investors held positions by with 2,596,235,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,965,619,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,450,797 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 14,271,264 shares during the same period.