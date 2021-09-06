New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain 18.48% so far this year. What now?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.40% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.24%. The company report on August 30, 2021 that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Julie Signorille-Browne as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) announced the appointment of Julie Signorille-Browne as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. Ms. Signorille-Browne will join the Company on September 7, 2021 and comes to New York Community with more than 30-years of experience in bank operations, digital banking, process improvement, and M&A integration.

Her banking career has been spent at several large regional banks, including Key Bank and First Niagara Bank (which was acquired by Key Bank in 2016). More recently, she was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the consumer bank at Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG), where she was responsible for consumer banking operations. At Citizens, she was instrumental in leading their digital transformation across various functions within the consumer bank, including the launch of a new digital bank.

Over the last 12 months, NYCB stock rose by 37.06%. The one-year New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.38. The average equity rating for NYCB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.84 billion, with 464.09 million shares outstanding and 455.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.31M shares, NYCB stock reached a trading volume of 4799133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $15.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.97.

NYCB Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.77 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.81, while it was recorded at 12.48 for the last single week of trading, and 11.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New York Community Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.24. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.57.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 2.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.98. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $171,408 per employee.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,695 million, or 64.50% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 58,167,356, which is approximately 2.452% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,578,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $569.73 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $214.86 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 16.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 49,212,026 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 22,451,317 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 223,919,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,583,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,115,558 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 16,557,392 shares during the same period.