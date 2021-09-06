Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Chewy Inc. [CHWY] – find out why.

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] traded at a low on 09/03/21, posting a -3.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $76.75. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Chewy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended August 1, 2021, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

Fiscal Q2 2021 Highlights:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6550496 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chewy Inc. stands at 3.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.62%.

The market cap for CHWY stock reached $32.95 billion, with 416.67 million shares outstanding and 79.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 6550496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $97.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $107 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $93 to $90, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on CHWY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 426.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 164.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.89. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -16.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.30 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.10, while it was recorded at 84.34 for the last single week of trading, and 86.44 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.27 and a Gross Margin at +24.62. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.29.

Return on Total Capital for CHWY is now -115.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.76. Additionally, CHWY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] managed to generate an average of -$4,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 5.35.Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

There are presently around $30,343 million, or 82.10% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 314,116,550, which is approximately -1.92% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 7,878,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $604.68 million in CHWY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $487.48 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 2.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 18,191,402 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 23,144,260 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 354,012,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,348,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,877,785 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,325,470 shares during the same period.