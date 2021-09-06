Market Analysts see Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gaining to $49. Time to buy?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] traded at a low on 09/03/21, posting a -0.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $56.45. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Truist to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) announced that President and Chief Operating Officer William H. Rogers Jr. will present at the virtual Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. ET. As previously announced, Rogers will succeed Kelly S. King as chief executive officer on Sept. 12, 2021.

A live audio webcast will be available the day of the event at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2575971 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Truist Financial Corporation stands at 1.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.01%.

The market cap for TFC stock reached $75.55 billion, with 1.34 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 2575971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $63.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on TFC stock. On January 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TFC shares from 48 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 22.82.

How has TFC stock performed recently?

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.62. With this latest performance, TFC shares gained by 1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.34 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.68, while it was recorded at 56.62 for the last single week of trading, and 55.12 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.20. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.56.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.20. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.20.

Earnings analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 8.90%.

Insider trade positions for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

There are presently around $54,888 million, or 73.60% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 107,677,573, which is approximately 0.669% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,724,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.29 billion in TFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.51 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 692 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 42,364,237 shares. Additionally, 567 investors decreased positions by around 49,565,304 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 880,396,428 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 972,325,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,393,411 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 5,321,698 shares during the same period.