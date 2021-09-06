Market Analysts see MongoDB Inc. [MDB] gaining to $450. Time to buy?

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] traded at a high on 09/03/21, posting a 26.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $507.41. The company report on September 3, 2021 that MongoDB, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Total Revenue of $199 million, up 44% Year-over-Year.

Continued Strong Customer Growth with Over 29,000 Customers as of July 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6081586 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MongoDB Inc. stands at 4.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.50%.

The market cap for MDB stock reached $25.94 billion, with 61.36 million shares outstanding and 59.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 720.76K shares, MDB reached a trading volume of 6081586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MongoDB Inc. [MDB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $394.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $400 to $470. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $415 to $534, while Needham kept a Buy rating on MDB stock. On September 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MDB shares from 410 to 480.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 18.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.95.

How has MDB stock performed recently?

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.26. With this latest performance, MDB shares gained by 34.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.32 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 369.38, while it was recorded at 418.10 for the last single week of trading, and 337.56 for the last 200 days.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.45 and a Gross Margin at +68.57. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.22.

Return on Total Capital for MDB is now -19.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -686.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.51. Additionally, MDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] managed to generate an average of -$105,137 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]

There are presently around $29,739 million, or 91.20% of MDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 7,651,280, which is approximately 2.568% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5,766,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 billion in MDB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.73 billion in MDB stock with ownership of nearly 7.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MongoDB Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB] by around 9,667,385 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 4,288,253 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 44,654,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,610,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDB stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,140,940 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,332,274 shares during the same period.