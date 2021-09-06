Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID] Is Currently 4.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: LCID] closed the trading session at $19.56 on 09/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.67, while the highest price level was $19.76. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Lucid Announces Production Preview Week at AMP-1, Kicking Off the Week of September 27.

Lucid Group, which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury EVs, announced Production Preview Week at AMP-1, a series of events the week of September 27, 2021, during which Lucid will open the doors of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) factory in Casa Grande to members of the media and financial communities, policymakers, and a select group of customers. Invited guests will be able to observe the production processes for the Lucid Air and take a deep dive into Lucid’s advanced EV technology with leading engineers.

Guests will also have the opportunity to personally experience the Lucid Air on the road in ride and drives, and see for themselves why Motor Trend recently called the Lucid Air “an absolute mic drop” in its exclusive first-drive review. During its two-day evaluation, Motor Trend piloted a Lucid Air Dream Edition Range up the serpentine Angeles Crest Highway on the first day, and then on a range drive the second day. During the drive, a pair of Dream Edition Range cars drove from Los Angeles to San Francisco at highway speeds via central California, and then back across the San Francisco Bay to Lucid’s global headquarters, traveling 445 miles on a single charge. Upon arrival, the cars displayed, respectively, 30 miles and 72 miles of charge remaining (for totals of 475 and 517 miles).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 95.40 percent and weekly performance of -6.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.60M shares, LCID reached to a volume of 25177498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock is set at 1.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LCID in the course of the last twelve months was 555.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

LCID stock trade performance evaluation

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.99. With this latest performance, LCID shares dropped by -14.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.45% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.34 for Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.59, while it was recorded at 19.32 for the last single week of trading, and 21.91 for the last 200 days.

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $340 million, or 1.10% of LCID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCID stocks are: COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,526,049, which is approximately 291.783% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,327,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.09 million in LCID stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $37.54 million in LCID stock with ownership of nearly -29.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ:LCID] by around 7,114,482 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 15,642,019 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 5,350,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,406,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCID stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,926,257 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 12,945,753 shares during the same period.