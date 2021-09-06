JP Morgan lifts Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.16% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.00%. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Donlin Gold Initial 2021 Drill Program Results Continue to Deliver for Project Advancement.

Results Support Mineral Resources, With Significant New High-Grade Intercepts.

Improving Definition of Controls on Mineralization Has Been Beneficial in Preparation for the Feasibility Study Update.

Over the last 12 months, GOLD stock dropped by -29.74%. The one-year Barrick Gold Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.59. The average equity rating for GOLD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.32 billion, with 1.78 billion shares outstanding and 1.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.78M shares, GOLD stock reached a trading volume of 20219668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $28.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $28, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on GOLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

GOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.40 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.60, while it was recorded at 19.97 for the last single week of trading, and 21.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barrick Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.31 and a Gross Margin at +37.36. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.56.

Return on Total Capital for GOLD is now 12.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.09. Additionally, GOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

GOLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to -7.20%.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,893 million, or 72.10% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 88,893,632, which is approximately 0.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 59,161,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.16 billion in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly 20.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 376 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 92,998,108 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 86,692,940 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 800,264,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 979,955,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,462,227 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 8,859,836 shares during the same period.