Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] moved up 0.06: Why It’s Important

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] gained 0.06% on the last trading session, reaching $175.04 price per share at the time. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Battle Against Johnson & Johnson “Texas Two-Step” Ploy Moves to New Jersey.

Cancer victims ask judge to prevent J&J from abusing bankruptcy loophole to avoid paying as much as $24 billion in damage claims.

In a new state court filing, women who hold Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and the company’s iconic talc baby powder responsible for their ovarian cancer are seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to prevent J&J, or any of its corporate affiliates, from fraudulently transferring assets to a subsidiary and plunging it into bankruptcy.

Johnson & Johnson represents 2.67 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $460.50 billion with the latest information. JNJ stock price has been found in the range of $173.81 to $175.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.95M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 4090481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $189.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $163 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $175, while BofA/Merrill kept a Buy rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 39.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.04 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.95, while it was recorded at 174.10 for the last single week of trading, and 163.72 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.79 and a Gross Margin at +66.09. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.82.

Return on Total Capital for JNJ is now 21.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.47. Additionally, JNJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] managed to generate an average of $109,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 8.89%.

There are presently around $316,338 million, or 69.50% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 231,432,368, which is approximately 0.741% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 191,385,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.5 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $24.86 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly 1.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,708 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 57,569,692 shares. Additionally, 1,371 investors decreased positions by around 42,904,879 shares, while 341 investors held positions by with 1,706,760,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,807,235,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,686,495 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,984,342 shares during the same period.