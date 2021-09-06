Halliburton Company [HAL] gain 6.72% so far this year. What now?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.42% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.85%. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Halliburton’s Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results. The call will begin at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

The Company will issue a press release regarding the third quarter 2021 earnings prior to the conference call. The press release will be posted on the Halliburton website at www.halliburton.com.

Over the last 12 months, HAL stock rose by 25.12%. The one-year Halliburton Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.4. The average equity rating for HAL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.22 billion, with 890.00 million shares outstanding and 887.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.49M shares, HAL stock reached a trading volume of 4732167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $26.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on HAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

HAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.69, while it was recorded at 20.09 for the last single week of trading, and 20.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Halliburton Company Fundamentals:

Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

HAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 55.20%.

Halliburton Company [HAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,103 million, or 78.80% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100,270,630, which is approximately 0.669% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,352,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.22 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

295 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 55,311,992 shares. Additionally, 319 investors decreased positions by around 47,164,713 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 596,750,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 699,227,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,903,793 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,815,078 shares during the same period.