First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] Is Currently 2.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] price surged by 2.82 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on August 17, 2021 that First Majestic Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend Payment.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 16, 2021) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (FSE: FMV) (TSX: FR) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS .

A sum of 4950242 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.95M shares. First Majestic Silver Corp. shares reached a high of $13.66 and dropped to a low of $13.08 until finishing in the latest session at $13.13.

The one-year AG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -37.63. The average equity rating for AG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $9.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41.

AG Stock Performance Analysis:

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.26. With this latest performance, AG shares dropped by -1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.36 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.40, while it was recorded at 12.86 for the last single week of trading, and 14.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Majestic Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Total Capital for AG is now 6.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.38. Additionally, AG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] managed to generate an average of $5,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

AG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,044 million, or 35.97% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 27,772,402, which is approximately 26.879% of the company’s market cap and around 15.89% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 7,858,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.18 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $85.49 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 13.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 15,087,582 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 7,605,822 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 56,810,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,503,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,325,642 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,696,876 shares during the same period.