Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] moved down -0.04: Why It’s Important

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced that Carrie L. Weaver has been named vice president, Commercial, Evolutionary Technology

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced that Carrie L. Weaver has been named vice president, Commercial, Evolutionary Technology, and will report to Co-Chief Executive Officer for Enterprise’s general partner A.J. “Jim” Teague. The Evolutionary Technology team, which was formed in May 2021, consists of a dedicated technical team focused on identifying, evaluating and developing opportunities related to the energy evolution, including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, and low-carbon fuels. Ms. Weaver joins the team to develop commercial strategies to progress emerging ideas into profitable and sustainable market solutions and to advance discussions with external parties to develop projects leveraging Enterprise’s midstream network and technical capabilities to support the evolving energy industry.

“Enterprise is committed to being a leader in this changing energy landscape by providing new services that utilize our integrated asset footprint, expansive industry connectivity, reputation for reliability and ability to deliver dependable results for our customers,” said Teague. “The addition of Carrie to our recently formed Evolutionary Technology team gives us an experienced and accomplished presence as we move forward with commercializing projects that are profitable and complement our business model, while advancing a low-carbon economy.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.44 percent and weekly performance of 1.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.12M shares, EPD reached to a volume of 3087647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $28.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 259.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

EPD stock trade performance evaluation

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.08, while it was recorded at 22.53 for the last single week of trading, and 22.49 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 10.20%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,493 million, or 29.70% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 65,204,148, which is approximately 0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 30,966,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $706.35 million in EPD stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $642.67 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly 5.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

514 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 58,620,051 shares. Additionally, 361 investors decreased positions by around 52,411,082 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 524,336,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 635,367,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,030,170 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,669,816 shares during the same period.