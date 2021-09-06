Enbridge Inc. [ENB] Revenue clocked in at $33.67 billion, up 25.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] jumped around 0.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $40.03 at the close of the session, up 0.53%. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Enbridge Announces Executive Leadership Changes.

Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) announced the following executive leadership changes, effective October 1, 2021.

Vern Yu is appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer taking over from Colin Gruending. Vern will be accountable for all the Company’s financial affairs including Budgeting, Financial Planning & Reporting, Treasury, Investor Relations, Tax, Risk, Insurance and Audit management functions as well as Sustained Business Optimization. Prior to this role, Vern was Executive Vice President & President, Liquids Pipelines. During his 25+ year tenure with Enbridge, Vern has held executive roles in finance, strategic planning, corporate development, and renewable power as well as leading the business and market development activities for Liquids Pipelines during a period of substantive growth. Vern has a Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Applied Science (Engineering) and is a Professional Engineer.

Enbridge Inc. stock is now 25.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ENB Stock saw the intraday high of $40.0652 and lowest of $39.7097 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.13, which means current price is +26.00% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, ENB reached a trading volume of 3837081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $41.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $35 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, ENB shares gained by 1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.35 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.33, while it was recorded at 39.63 for the last single week of trading, and 36.76 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc. [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.38 and a Gross Margin at +36.75. Enbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.65.

Return on Total Capital for ENB is now 5.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enbridge Inc. [ENB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.25. Additionally, ENB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enbridge Inc. [ENB] managed to generate an average of $300,268 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 6.51%.

Insider trade positions for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]

There are presently around $39,996 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 158,518,111, which is approximately 1.923% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 67,416,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.7 billion in ENB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.58 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly -4.139% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 581 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 73,040,033 shares. Additionally, 395 investors decreased positions by around 73,247,124 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 852,862,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 999,149,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,160,257 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 4,126,782 shares during the same period.