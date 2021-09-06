Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] Is Currently 0.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.50 during the day while it closed the day at $1.41. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Denison Reports Results from Q2 2021.

Denison Mines Corp. (‘Denison’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (‘MD&A’) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Both documents will be available on the Company’s website at www.denisonmines.com or on SEDAR (at www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. PDF Version.

David Cates, President and CEO of Denison commented, “The Company continues to successfully advance on its ambition of developing the high-grade Phoenix deposit, as potentially one of the lowest cost uranium mines in the world, at a time when the uranium market is showing signs of a sustained recovery and the beginnings of a new contracting cycle.

Denison Mines Corp. stock has also gained 24.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNN stock has declined by -2.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 45.20% and gained 117.93% year-on date.

The market cap for DNN stock reached $946.29 million, with 805.06 million shares outstanding and 793.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.35M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 28401904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 85.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

DNN stock trade performance evaluation

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.78. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 28.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 176.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.43 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.11, while it was recorded at 1.31 for the last single week of trading, and 1.00 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.13 and a Gross Margin at -46.32. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.90.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.