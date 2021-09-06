Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] is -31.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] loss -2.75% on the last trading session, reaching $16.97 price per share at the time. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Canopy Growth To Participate In Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference On September 8, 2021.

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) (“Canopy Growth” or “the Company”) announced that CEO David Klein will present virtually at the 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 3:20pm ET. The presentation is expected to cover the company’s progress against its business transformation, overview of the U.S. businesses, and key U.S. strategic business initiatives.

The presentation will be conducted by live audio webcast, and will be accessible through the company’s website at https://www.canopygrowth.com/investors/investor-events/. A replay option will be available on the company’s website for those that cannot participate in the live event.

Canopy Growth Corporation represents 382.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.50 billion with the latest information. CGC stock price has been found in the range of $16.82 to $17.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 3738113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -11.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.48 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.61, while it was recorded at 17.08 for the last single week of trading, and 27.23 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $953 million, or 15.39% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,075,332, which is approximately 5.021% of the company’s market cap and around 37.97% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,180,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.91 million in CGC stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $53.24 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 86.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

188 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 12,019,728 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 4,578,834 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 39,556,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,154,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,261,347 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 973,389 shares during the same period.