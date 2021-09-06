Baxter International Inc. [BAX] gain 3.08% so far this year. What now?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] surged by $1.65 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $83.15 during the day while it closed the day at $82.71. The company report on September 4, 2021 that (HRC): Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Hill-Rom; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?.

On September 3, 2021, Hill-Rom announced entering into a merger agreement with Baxter. Under the agreement terms, Baxter will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Hill-Rom common stock for $156 per share in cash.

Baxter International Inc. stock has also gained 11.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BAX stock has inclined by 1.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.66% and gained 3.08% year-on date.

The market cap for BAX stock reached $40.52 billion, with 503.00 million shares outstanding and 499.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, BAX reached a trading volume of 5096922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $92.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $80, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on BAX stock. On January 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 95 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 47.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

BAX stock trade performance evaluation

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.82. With this latest performance, BAX shares gained by 11.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.08 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.23, while it was recorded at 78.72 for the last single week of trading, and 80.31 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.57 and a Gross Margin at +40.06. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.44.

Return on Total Capital for BAX is now 12.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.31. Additionally, BAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] managed to generate an average of $22,040 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 11.57%.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,444 million, or 89.00% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 51,327,035, which is approximately 0.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,942,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.22 billion in BAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.12 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly -6.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 463 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 23,409,861 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 30,445,757 shares, while 253 investors held positions by with 374,683,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,539,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,125,159 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 4,651,477 shares during the same period.