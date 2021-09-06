Baidu Inc. [BIDU] moved up 0.38: Why It’s Important

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] traded at a high on 09/03/21, posting a 0.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $162.98. The company report on August 24, 2021 that Baidu’s Xiaodu Closes Series B at $5.1 Billion Valuation.

Baidu, Inc. (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, announced that Xiaodu Technology (“Xiaodu”) has closed Series B financing at a $5.1 billion post-money valuation (“Transaction”).

“We are pleased to see the rapid growth of Xiaodu, leveraging Baidu’s AI and large content and services mobile ecosystem, to change the way hardware provides value for consumers. Xiaodu entered the market in 2018 with sub RMB 100 smart speakers and rapidly became the world’s largest smart-display provider based on shipments,” said Herman Yu, CSO and CFO of Baidu. “DuerOS with voice modality and larger screen is growing Internet usage at home and becoming the command center for IoTs, with its fast growth of OEM partnerships. Services revenue surpassed 10% of Xiaodu revenues in the most recent quarter, encompassing membership, advertising and skills store revenue share.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3769377 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baidu Inc. stands at 3.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.07%.

The market cap for BIDU stock reached $56.51 billion, with 346.76 million shares outstanding and 268.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 3769377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets dropped their target price from $332 to $270. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $283 to $264, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on BIDU stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BIDU shares from 333 to 286.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 5.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 75.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIDU in the course of the last twelve months was 19.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

How has BIDU stock performed recently?

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.34. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.94 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.24, while it was recorded at 160.15 for the last single week of trading, and 205.58 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.91.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $613,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 1.65%.

Insider trade positions for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

There are presently around $26,187 million, or 60.30% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,442,464, which is approximately 1.706% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,781,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.55 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly 0.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 385 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 22,829,897 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 40,432,421 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 97,415,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,677,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,024,989 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 7,125,498 shares during the same period.