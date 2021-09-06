Argus lifts The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] price plunged by -0.70 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on August 25, 2021 that BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named Gary Lutz as Regional Director, West Region Private Banking.

BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Gary Lutz as Regional Director, West Region Private Banking. In this role, he oversees banking and lending services for individuals, entrepreneurs, and endowments and foundations. He is based in Denver and reports to Rick Calero, head of banking and lending, and Robert Kricena, president, West Region.

Gary joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Century Bank, where he most recently served as EVP/Regional President and previously held the position of EVP – Trust & Wealth Management and Northern New Mexico Commercial Banking. Prior to joining Century Bank, he was the President of the Product Group and Commercial Banking at First Western Trust and President at JFG Wealth Management. He also held a variety of national and regional leadership and commercial banking roles during his three decades at Wells Fargo.

A sum of 3041504 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.64M shares. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares reached a high of $54.49 and dropped to a low of $53.715 until finishing in the latest session at $53.93.

The one-year BK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.45. The average equity rating for BK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $56.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2021, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BK shares from 44 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 227.85.

BK Stock Performance Analysis:

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.98, while it was recorded at 54.61 for the last single week of trading, and 47.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.49.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 3.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.59. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] managed to generate an average of $74,454 per employee.

BK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 11.30%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,005 million, or 85.10% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,732,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.76 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.33 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 0.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 486 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 33,747,320 shares. Additionally, 449 investors decreased positions by around 39,383,057 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 650,127,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 723,258,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,144,833 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,679,531 shares during the same period.