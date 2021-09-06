Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] is 57.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] closed the trading session at $135.83 on 09/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $133.345, while the highest price level was $136.43. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend.

Applied Materials, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 26, 2021.

The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied’s capital allocation strategy. In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Applied returned $1.72 billion, or 111 percent of free cash flow, to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company had approximately $6.5 billion remaining in its share buyback authorization at the end of that period.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 57.39 percent and weekly performance of -0.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.88M shares, AMAT reached to a volume of 4832902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $162.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $145 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $153, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AMAT stock. On April 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMAT shares from 140 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 3.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 29.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

AMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, AMAT shares dropped by -4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.94 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.58, while it was recorded at 134.98 for the last single week of trading, and 119.74 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.32 and a Gross Margin at +44.58. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.04.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 29.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.95. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] managed to generate an average of $150,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 20.42%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $95,640 million, or 80.20% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,525,390, which is approximately 0.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,481,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.98 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.46 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 787 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 34,602,162 shares. Additionally, 705 investors decreased positions by around 61,242,621 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 608,267,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 704,112,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,144,319 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 6,891,610 shares during the same period.