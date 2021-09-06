Alcoa Corporation [AA] moved up 0.64: Why It’s Important

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] closed the trading session at $47.21 on 09/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.04, while the highest price level was $47.72. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Alcoa Deschambault and ABI Smelters in Canada Earn Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Certifications.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) announced that its Deschambault and Aluminerie de Bécancour (ABI) smelters in Canada have earned Performance Standard certifications from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), the industry’s most comprehensive system for third-party validation of sustainable manufacturing processes.

All three of the smelters that Alcoa operates in Canada are now ASI-certified, as the Baie Comeau smelter was certified in 2019.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 104.82 percent and weekly performance of 6.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 65.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.78M shares, AA reached to a volume of 5194275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $47.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $28 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on AA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.90.

AA stock trade performance evaluation

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.98. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 21.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 231.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.01 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.45, while it was recorded at 45.63 for the last single week of trading, and 31.56 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.68 and a Gross Margin at +8.16. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.81.

Return on Total Capital for AA is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.74. Additionally, AA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] managed to generate an average of -$13,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,738 million, or 79.10% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,437,070, which is approximately -3.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,239,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $388.98 million in AA stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $357.48 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly -10.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 27,981,979 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 32,185,662 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 82,565,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,733,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,493,895 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 4,646,830 shares during the same period.